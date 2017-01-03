Winter Car Care

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the winter season upon us Larry McReynolds, stops by to give us some helpful tips for taking care of our vehicles this Winter season.

First, have your radiator checked. Another important thing is to make sure you have new windshield wiper blades installed.

Have your oil checked and changed. As the temperature drops the pressure in your tires will as well, so it is important to check the tires regularly during the winter.

It is also good to keep an emergency kit in your car at all times.

