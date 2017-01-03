Wyman says any tie-breaker votes will be “my vote”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — When Governor Malloy makes his annual ‘State of the State’ address Wednesday, he’ll be facing a legislature with the lowest number of Democrats in over 30 years.

Democrats will still control the House; but with just 79 Democrats and 72 Republicans, it’s the closest margin in over 50 years.

In the State Senate, Republicans are now equal partners because there will now be 18 Democrats and 18 Republicans. The first time that’s happened in over 100 years. State Senator Martin Looney of New Haven, who is said to be recovering well from kidney transplant surgery, will still be the Senate President Pro tem because Democratic Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman can cast the tie breaking vote on any issue.

Because of that one vote edge among the Democrats, Senator Bob Duff of Norwalk will remain the Majority Leader but must consult jointly with Republicans on what comes up for a vote.

“As far as the budget and other tough votes go, the Republicans have a seat at the table now. We expect them to stay at the table and we expect them to produce votes,” said Duff in a News 8 interview.

In an arrangement worked out after the election, Senate Republican leader Len Fasano of North Haven will be called the Republican Senate President Pro tem and gets to appoint equal numbers of co-chairs on all the important committees. A very big change which means there must cooperation or there’ll be stalemate.

“Before, you didn’t need to have that cooperation. There was just a one party rule system. Those days are over, it’s ended, we’re in a new era,” said Fasano in another News 8 interview.

And what will the Lt. Governor do on controversial tie votes, like the budget? Will she vote the way the Governor tells her to vote? Will she vote with the Democrats or will she vote her conscience?

Here’s how Wyman responded when asked those questions by News 8:

“With all due respect to everybody else. I have to get up every morning, look myself in the mirror, so my vote is my vote.”

It all means that it will be nearly impossible for the Governor to get anything important passed without Republican input and votes and all sides say that despite the huge budget hole there is no appetite for any tax hikes on any side.