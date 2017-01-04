5 arrested following fight at New London party

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London Police arrested 5 people Monday night following a fight at a party. According to investigators, the New London Emergency Communications Center received 911 calls reporting the sound of a gun shot in the area of Amity Street. When police arrived, they were provided information about a fight that took place, and that someone fired a gun into the air. Following up on the description of an SUV that was involved, police managed to locate the vehicle on Route 32 in Waterford. Police arrested Fredrick Wardwell, Joseph Sullivan, Jordan Davis and Gene Wade and a minor on breach of peace charges. No firearm was recovered. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to called the New London Police. All information will be kept confidential.

