American Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations

(WTNH) – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. A severe winter blood shortage has forced the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donors.

Snowstorms and severe weather have impacted donations. About 90 blood drives were forced to cancel in December.

That means more than 3,000 blood donations are going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Alyson Barraza of the Connecticut Red Cross Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

To find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.