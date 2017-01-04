American Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations

By Published:
Red Cross blood donations (file).
Red Cross blood donations (file).

(WTNH) – Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. A severe winter blood shortage has forced the American Red Cross to issue an emergency call for blood donors.

Snowstorms and severe weather have impacted donations. About 90 blood drives were forced to cancel in December.

That means more than 3,000 blood donations are going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Alyson Barraza of the Connecticut Red Cross Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

To find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling (800) RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s