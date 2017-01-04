Ansonia Man Arrested on Drug Charges

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)- An Ansonia man is facing drug charges after police say they caught him with a number of drugs, near a school and daycare. 28-year-old Rodney Coriano was arrested on January 2 and is due in Waterbury Court on January 11.

Police say they arrested Coriano because he had heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana. Police say he was arrested on Central Ave. Police say there is a school and a private daycare near that spot.

Coriano was released on $25,000 bond and will be in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan 11.

