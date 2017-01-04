Ansonia tax collector placed on paid leave amid probe

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Officials say Ansonia’s tax collector has been placed on paid administrative leave until police complete an investigation into alleged accounting irregularities.

The Connecticut Post reports Corporation Counsel John Marini says $700 disappeared from the office of Tax Collector Tammy Blackwell on Dec. 28. He says the money was found back in the account a day later.

Marini says no money is currently unaccounted for or missing. He says the matter will be reviewed in executive session with the board of aldermen next week.

City officials wouldn’t say whether Blackwell had been confronted about the alleged irregularities.

Blackwell didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

