Ask the Doctor: Exercising

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about one of the most common New Year’s resolutions; exercising.

For more insight, News 8’s Anne Craig spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

We often hear “consult a doctor before starting a new workout routine.”

Some of the questions we asked:

– What age group is that message for?

– Should everyone talk to their doctor first?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth’s answers, and catch News 8 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday for our “Ask the Doctor” segments.