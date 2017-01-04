College students from Connecticut to attend ‘Get Hired’ career fair

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — College students across Connecticut will attend the 6th Annual ‘Get Hired’ Career Fair in Hartford.

More than 400 college students from schools in Connecticut and across the U.S. have registered to meet 28 companies from Connecticut’s insurance and financial services (IFS) industry.

The fair will help students find internships and look at a variety of careers.

The Get Hired event will also feature two young professionals organizations to help students build personal and professional networks, and an executive panel will take student questions and provide industry insight.

The fair will get started at 3:00 p.m. at the Hartford Marriott Downtown Ballroom on January 4th.

