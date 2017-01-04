Connecticut man charged with killing pregnant wife competent

Patrick Antoine (Photo provided by Norwich Police)
Patrick Antoine (Photo provided by Norwich Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who intended to kill him has been found competent to stand trial.

Patrick Antoine, of Norwich, was ruled competent at a court hearing Tuesday after spending five months at a state psychiatric hospital.

According to a clinical report entered into evidence, the 40-year-old Antoine was diagnosed as psychotic but has been taking medication and learning about the legal process through a Haitian Creole interpreter. The report says he has no further need for inpatient psychiatric care and understands the legal process.

Antoine is charged with fatally stabbing 37-year-old Margarette Mady in June, then setting their apartment on fire. Mady was eight months pregnant.

His court-appointed attorney did not dispute the findings of the report.

