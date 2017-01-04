Cromwell High School Student Arrested For Making Threat

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell Police arrested a Cromwell High School student today for making a verbal threat about the safety of the school and the student body. The student, a juvenile, was charged with threatening and breach of peace and referred to juvenile court.

The school resource officers determined there was no immediate threat to the staff or the students. Police say the threat was made in the presence of staff and fellow students. Police say the incident was isolated. The Cromwell Police Department says they take any threat seriously and the safety of the school, students and faculty are the utmost concern.