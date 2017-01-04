Cruisers are spotted following car before fatal crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New surveillance video is released from the Congregation Beth-El Keser Israel early Monday morning seconds before a car crashed into it so hard it caused two people to die and did damage to the synagogue.

Police said early Monday morning they spotted the stolen car, pursued it, and lost sight of it before the two suspected car-jackers crashed and died.

“That video from the synagogue and other evidence suggested that the chase ended right at the synagogue, but that’s yet to be determined,” said legal expert attorney, Tara Knight.

State police are investigating and there’s an internal investigation at the New Haven Police department looking into the case. Both are protocol when there’s an incident where a police pursuit includes a fatality. Legal Expert Tara Knight tracked down the department’s general order when it comes to pursuit. Knight say officers have to consider the crime.

“A carjacking is considered a very serious felony offense,” said Knight. “A number of factors determine whether or not whether or not the chase was reasonable.”

Those factors include weather and road conditions as well as how many cars and pedestrians are in the area.

Knight said, “It was early in the morning meaning in the middle of the night sort of speak, we had a violent crime take place I don’t think the odds are the police are going to be found at fault in this situation.”

We reached out to the New Haven Police Department and State Police to comment on this case. Both declined as it’s a pending investigation.

