Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hollywood Horse-Drawn Carriages at Allegra Farm in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to East Haddam, home of Allegra Farm. Nestled just off the banks of Lake Hayward, the farm is home to beautiful horses and over 100 authentic horse-drawn carriages.

Owner, John Allegra has an equal passion for the horses and the carriages. But it started in the 70’s after he was out of the service…

I was a tool maker and a cabinet maker, and I started restoring carriages. Now I own over 100 pieces.

The horses are a Hackney-Clydesdale crossbreed. Allegra explained how he has to train the two horses together, so they ride like one, in unison. He told us that the driving whip is not used to “whip” the horses, but as a driving-aide to assist in steering the ride.

Allegra provides horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides for weddings, anniversaries, proposals, and more. He’s also the go-to guy in the Northeast for horse-drawn carriages in movies.

Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, and Matthew McConaughey are just a few of the stars who’ve ridden in the carriages, on set. Moves include: Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad”, “The Time Machine”, and “Kate and Leopold.” Television appearances have included, “Sex in the City”, “Boardwalk Empire” and more.

The coach that we rode in, is featured in a new movie starring Hugh Jackman:

This coach in the new movie coming out next December called “The Great Showman”. So Hugh Jackman and his family rode in this carriage. They actually reupholstered the inside. We had just done the upholstery for them but they wanted something different.

Contact John at Allegra Farm for your very own carriage or sleigh ride. I have to say, it was an experience that’ll set you back in time!

