CT State Police: Burlington man pointed gun in direction of troopers

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP), still investigating the trooper-involved shooting that occurred in Burlington on Tuesday, say Maciej Konferowicz pointed his handgun in the direction of troopers from his driveway after failing to follow orders to drop his gun.

In an updated release from CSP Spokeswoman Trooper Kelly Grant said that after police arrived at 29 Angela’s Way in Burlington to a report of a suspicious incident/person threatening to harm himself, troopers encountered a male with a gun in the driveway. Police ordered Konferowicz to drop his weapon, but refused to and pointed his gun in the direction of the troopers. That’s when Trooper Grants says two troopers fired at least one round each at Konferowicz and struck him. State Police say the troopers provided first aid and Konferowicz was transported to St. Francis Hospital by EMS for the evaluation of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reported injuries to state police personnel or the public, and there was no threat to the public or community.

State Police Detectives from Central District Major Crime (CDMC) and investigators from the State Attorney’s Office responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Konferowicz was released from medical care at St. Francis Hospital at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.

It is still not known whether Konferowicz will face charges, according to Trooper Grant.

Two troopers that have been placed on administrative duty, pending the investigation, are Sgt. Jack Goncalves, a 19-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, and Trooper First Class Laurie Deltorto, a 22-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.