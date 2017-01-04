Details on the Friday and weekend snow threats

A couple of storms will make a run at Connecticut with light snow possible Friday morning and in the middle of the weekend. It looks like both storms will deliver a glancing blow, at worst. The first storm is relatively weak and fast-moving. The second storm will be stronger, but looks like it will stay well offshore.

The timing of the Friday system is not great because it coincides with the morning commute. The best chance of steady light snow is near the Shoreline. The heaviest precipitation should stay offshore. Even though it was mild on Wednesday, much colder weather will arrive by Thursday morning, and it will be plenty cold for snow Thursday night and Friday morning. With more than 24 hours of sub-freezing weather before any flakes, any snow that falls will stick to untreated surfaces. Because the snow will be on the light side, pre-treated main roads may stay wet during the morning commute.

The first flakes are possible shortly after midnight. The best chance of steady snow is between 6-10 am in Southeastern CT, with any snow ending by noon. The Storm Team 8 forecast is for an inch or two in the southern half of CT, and less than an inch in the northern counties. How much wiggle room is there in the forecast? On the low side, if the storm shifts slightly south, there would just be snow showers without much accumulation at all. A track slightly farther north could bring 3-4″ of fluffy snow to the Shoreline, with 1-3″ inland. Which way am I leaning? I like our forecast for an inch or two at the Shoreline, and I think there’s a better chance that the forecast trends drier instead of snowier.

Weekend

One thing is for certain this weekend – it will be very cold. The temperature will stay below freezing through the weekend into early next week. It looks more likely that a mid-weekend storm will move harmlessly into the Atlantic Ocean, sparing CT from accumulating snow. While a closer track cannot be ruled out (hence the low threat of snow on the graphic), the consensus track from the computer models is way out in the Atlantic. Eastern New England may get some ocean-effect snow, but that’s unlikely to reach all the way into Eastern CT.





Expect a frigid start next week. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens Monday morning. The next best chance of steady precipitation is in the middle of next week. By that time, it will likely be warm enough for mainly or all rain in Connecticut.