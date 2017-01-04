Eat Right 4 Your Type: Dr. Peter J .D’Adamo

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. Peter J .D’Adamo is a naturopathic physician, educator, and researcher with a wide international following. His first book, Eat Right 4 Your Type was a New York Times bestseller that has been translated into over fifty languages. He is the author of sixteen other books in the “Blood Type Diet” series, including Cook Right 4 Your Type and Live Right 4 Your Type. He was selected Physician of the Year by the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians. He is the cofounder and Academic Dean of IFHI, the Institute for Human Individuality, and he is the Director of The D’Adamo Clinic in Wilton, CT.

For more information visit www.dadamo.com