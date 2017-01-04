FBI seeking users of Fentanyl-based pain medication Subsys

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) – Following arrests linked to nationwide conspiracy to bribe prescribers of the cancer treatment drug Subsy the FBI wants to the victims who were prescribed the Fentanyl-based pain medication.

The FBI is asking anyone who was prescribed the medication between March 2012 and December 2016 to fill out a questionnaire to help them in their investigation. The FBI says responses are voluntary and anyone responding may be contacted to provide additional information. The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes to provide them with information, assistance services and resources. Any information collected will fall under medical privacy laws.

According to the FBI, on December 8th several pharmaceutical executives and managers formerly employed by Insys Therapeutics, Inc., were arrested for bribing medical practitioners in various states, many who operated pain clinics. Those arrested are accused of trying to persuade the practitioners to write prescriptions for the drug to their patients, many whom were not diagnosed with cancer. They are also accused of conspiring to mislead insurers who were reluctant to approve payment for the drug when it was prescribed for non-cancer patients.