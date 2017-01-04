Hamden lane closures expected to cause delays Thursday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Skiff Street in Hamden will be down to one lane in each direction for part of Thursday due to construction.

Officials say the lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to around 5 p.m. near Dunkin’ Donuts. Construction workers and equipment will be in the area, so drivers are asked to use caution and leave plenty of space. Businesses in the area will remain open.

Hamden is replacing the Skiff Street Bridge over the Mill River in multiple phases over the next few years. More utility work, clearing, and site preparation will be conducted through

early spring. During this time, officials say some minor lane closures can be expected during the work day.

Full bridge replacement construction is expected to start early this spring. The road will be open for traffic and emergency vehicles at all times; however, some minor traffic delays can be

expected.