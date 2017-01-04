How to chuck the tree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays have passed and it’s now time to take down those decorations and get rid of that tree. So what’s the best way to do it?

Now the most obvious thing you can do is just leave your tree on your curb. Many towns around Connecticut offer free Christmas tree pickup, but make sure you check with your town first to find out what their dates are and whether they actually do pick up or not. If your town doesn’t do pickup or you want to dispose of it in a different more creative way, you do have other options.

Many nurseries will accept your tree back after you’ve used it but make sure to take all the lights, ornaments and tinsel off first!

“Some will just be piled up, stacked up and allowed to be decomposed. Others will be chipped up in the wood chipper and we’ll reuse that much and put it back around some of the plants we’re growing for the spring and summer,” said Andy Brand, Nursery Manager of Broken Arrow Nursery.

And as far as burning the leftover Christmas Tree? Because of how flammable trees can be, it’s best not to use it for fire wood. Your tree can also be used around the house though!

“For one, they can cut the branches off and if they have flower beds, take those cut branches and lay them over the plants and it helps insulate the ground and keeps the plants healthier through the winter,” said Brand.

Finally, one of the most creative ways to get rid of the tree is to donate it to a farm. Lyric Hill Farm in Granby will feed it to their goats, and they’ll give you a free bar of their homemade goat milk soap! Just make sure if you do bring it to a farm that you haven’t used any chemicals on the tree!

Onward to the next holiday, Valentine’s Day!