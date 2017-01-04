Legislative session kicks off with governor’s State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It is back to work for state government. The legislative session kicks off with the governor’s State of the State address. There is a lot on the agenda but two important issues stick out.

By far the biggest issue facing the state is the budget deficit. It’s in the millions for this year, up over a billion for the next two years. The second big deal is the newfound strength of republicans in Hartford.

There’s also the little matter of a third casino. The tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods want to build a new casino just north of Hartford to compete with a new gambling resort they’re building in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Recreational marijuana will also come up. Massachusetts voted to legalize pot. Other states have done that and made millions of dollars by taxing it.

There will also be talk of a new tax on how far you drive, or maybe a return of tolls to help pay for transportation infrastructure. All of this will depend on how the two parties get along. Democrats have just a slim, 7 vote majority in the house, and the Senate is now equal parts democrat and republican. Each party gets to name a senate president pro tem, and they each get to name committee co-chairs. Nothing will get done unless they all work together.

“Before, you didn’t need to have that cooperation. There was just a one party rule system. Those days are over, it’s ended, we’re in a new era,” said Sen. Len Fasano, (R) Senate President Pro Tem.

In this new era, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman holds a lot of power because it’s her job to cast tie-breaking votes in the Senate. She has said she will vote the way she thinks is right, not just the party line. But all eyes will be on Governor Dannel Malloy Wednesday as he gives his State of the State address

Chief political correspondent Mark Davis will be there for that. Tuesday, Mark reported neither party has any appetite for new taxes, which means a lot of cutting to get out of this budget crisis.