Malloy: Labor concessions, predictability, and new local aid formula needed

Related Coverage Transcript of Governor Dannel Malloy’s 2017 State of the State address

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In his annual “State of the State” address, Governor Malloy says more state employee concessions must be part of the budget deficit solution. And he says the way the state gives money back to the cities and towns must be recalculated and the business community must see more predictability from State Government.

The Governor also says labor union talks are underway but the head of the state’s largest labor organization says she’s disappointed that he is already talking about more concessions from state workers.

With the new political reality of a much larger Republican presence in the legislature; the Governor’s seventh ‘State of the State’ address stressed what many see as long time Republican themes.

“We need to continue making state government leaner and more cost effective,” declared the Governor early in Wednesday’s speech.

And there was another theme that has been stressed by Connecticut’s business community over the past several years; predictability in the tax code and predictability in regulations.

“Predictability allows businesses to expand, to make new hires, to put down roots right here in Connecticut. This is what companies and their workers are looking for,” said Malloy.



Related Content: Transcript of Governor Dannel Malloy’s 2017 State of the State address

“It’s a word we use a lot about the challenges that businesses face because of the lack of predictability in Connecticut for quite a while particularly around fiscal policy,” said Joe Brennan of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association after the speech.

Rep. Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) the newly elected Speaker of the House added, “Businesses do five year and ten year plans. We need to get in line with that and let them know what we’re thinking an what we’re going to do in the future.”

“The Governor has taken a play from our playbook. He talked a lot about predictability, sustainability and spending no more than you make,” said House Republican Leader, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby).

Later in the speech, the Governor told lawmakers about a new proposal that’s coming.

“The budget I will present to you next month will outline a more equitable system for providing town aid. It will be based on the local property tax burden, student need, and current enrollment,” said Malloy.

The state sends over $5 billion a year to the cities and towns. 80 percent of that is for local schools. The Governor says he plans to re-calculate that formula so that the bigger, less affluent cities, like New Haven, Waterbury and especially Hartford which is facing bankruptcy, get more, but with more strings attached for accountability.

“If we are successful in this effort, there will be an important ancillary benefit, we can ensure that no Connecticut city or town will need to explore the avoidable path of bankruptcy,” said Malloy.

The Governor also talked about state pension reform and more cutbacks at state agencies and acknowledged he’s facing a $1.5 billion red ink problem.