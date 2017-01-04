Manchester High School to dismiss students early

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Manchester High School is having an early dismissal Wednesday morning.

The school confirmed to News 8 that Manchester High School, at 134 Middle Turnpike E, is dismissing students and staff at 10:30 a.m.

However, the school told us that they had “no comment” as to the reason behind the early dismissal. Manchester police and the fire department tell News 8 that they did not respond to the high school

There are no further details at this time. News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.