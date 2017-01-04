Mild Today-Cold & Some Snow On The Way

Enjoy the warmth, colder temps and snow expected by Friday! Temperatures today will be well above where we should be for the date. We will see highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. Big changes coming in this evening with a strong cold front and a weather pattern shift importing colder air! Cold and wind will combine for more of a January feel around here tomorrow! Here’s a look at the wind chill forecast.

With the cold air in place, the storm track will be active just off of the East Coast! The trend has been for the next two systems to track a bit closer to Connecticut. There is a high likely-hood for snow to impact Friday’s morning commute. Most of it will be light with slightly more at the shoreline than inland areas. 1″ to 3″ possible with isolated 4″. The timing window looks to be 3AM-10AM as of now which will impact schools and the commute. Dry weather Friday midday – afternoon with cold temperatures. Here’s a forecast for 8AM Friday with snow over most of the state.

Here are our early thoughts on the snow for Friday Morning.

System number two is also tracking closer for Saturday Night and ending around daybreak Sunday. Snow is likely as the cold air dominates. This too would be a “more at the shore” type system. A few inches possible with this offshore storm too! The cold air holds tough through Monday. Some warming midweek next week. Join Fred at 5PM with a full update!