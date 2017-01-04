Mild Tuesday, but cold air and snow coming to Connecticut

Enjoy the slightly mild day today as cold air arrives tonight and will hang around for days ahead! We are looking at a snow event Friday AM and another one possible Sunday AM.

This afternoon: Some PM brightening with drying conditions and wind. Highs near 50. Winds: WSW-W 10-30 mph.

Tonight: A brief rain/snow shower is possible early in the evening as a cold front moves through with a strong gust of wind. Much colder by dawn. Lows in the 20s. Chills in the teens.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, colder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.





Friday: A storm moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast causing a period of light snow during the morning. AM Commute issues are likely. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds, chance of snow again late at night through early Sunday. Once again, the storm’s track is uncertain, and the best chance of seeing snow is in SE CT. We’ll fine-tune the details on this forecast in the coming days. Highs only in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Chance of snow early in the day, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows in the single digits to low teens at night!

Monday: Cold sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 20s again.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper low to mid 30s.