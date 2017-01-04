New London Police arrest woman who rolled car with a child inside

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) –New London Police have arrested a woman after they say she lost control of her car in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on South Frontage Road, Tuesday evening.

The police say 23-year-old Giana Velez was driving a vehicle with another female adult and a child inside. They say she was driving northbound on I-95 and entered South Frontage Road via exit 82A.

Officials say she lost control of her vehicle as she entered the parking lot of the New London Shopping Center.

According to witnesses, she flipped the vehicle several times before it caught on fire. Police say the vehicle then struck five other unoccupied parked vehicles in the parking lot, heavily damaging all of them.

Officials say nobody in the lot nor the flipped vehicle were injured.

Investigators say Velez is being charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment while driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.