New London Police arrest woman who rolled car with a child inside

By Published:
Giana Velez (Photo courtesy of New London Police)
Giana Velez (Photo courtesy of New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) –New London Police have arrested a woman after they say she lost control of her car in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on South Frontage Road, Tuesday evening.

The police say 23-year-old Giana Velez was driving a vehicle with another female adult and a child inside. They say she was driving northbound on I-95 and entered South Frontage Road via exit 82A.

(New London Fire Twitter)
(New London Fire Twitter)

Officials say she lost control of her vehicle as she entered the parking lot of the New London Shopping Center.

(New London Fire Twitter)
(New London Fire Twitter)

According to witnesses, she flipped the vehicle several times before it caught on fire. Police say the vehicle then struck five other unoccupied parked vehicles in the parking lot, heavily damaging all of them.

(New London Fire Twitter)
(New London Fire Twitter)

Officials say nobody in the lot nor the flipped vehicle were injured.

Investigators say Velez is being charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment while driving under the influence, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s