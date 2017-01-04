Norwich police investigate attempted robbery

Norwich, Conn. (WTNH)- Norwich police say a man who came into a local convenience store with plans to steal money left empty handed on Sunday night. According to police, the man came into Jazmine Mart on Central Avenue, flashed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money.,

He wasn’t able to get any money before running out of the store.

The man hasn’t been seen since, but police have released surveillance photos of the suspect dressed in black with what appears to to be a hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Norwich Police Department.