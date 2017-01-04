Norwich teen wins national contest after scoring mistake is corrected

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Daria Stifel just received a gold medal at Norwich Technical High School for being best in the country in her field. She won it back in June, but it went to somebody else because of a typo.

Stifel was competing the SkillsUSA competition. It’s a huge national contest where students show off their vocational skills. Daria is an expert in electrical construction.

“So there’s a pipe conduit part that you build the first day,” Stifel explained. “You get all your boxes up in the pipe and the next day you wire it all, put in the devices.”

She thought she did very well, until she got the results back and found she finished in tenth place. That seemed very strange to her, and to her teacher who considered her a star student.

“She has a unique ability to take her time and keep her head about her without getting upset or discouraged,” said Jamie Lamitie, the head of Norwich Tech’s Electrical Department.

Daria decided to double check the breakdown of her overall score.

“One part that I almost overlooked, it was a 10% instead of 100%, and I got an 8 out of 80 on it, and I was like, this can’t be right,” Stifel remembered.

She sent an email politely asking the organizers to review her score.

“We went through the raw score sheets, and sure enough there’s a definite ’80’ and it was entered as an ‘8’,” said SkillsUSA Program Director David Worden. “A 72-point difference.”

Adding that 72 points brought Stifel from tenth to first place, making her the first female contestant to win the electrical construction competition. SkillsUSA was so apologetic, they sent Worden all the way to Norwich to present the medal. He said that the polite, professional way in which Stifel handled correcting the mistake is just another example of the business and professional skills they teach at Norwich Tech and as part of the USA Skills competition.

Daria graduated from Norwich Tech last June, and is now a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She hopes to work at NASA one day.