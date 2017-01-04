Part of Route 8 closed in Derby after cruiser involved crash

- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Route 8 is closed in Derby after a state police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

State police say the right lane of Route 8 southbound is closed after a three car accident, involving a state police cruiser, happened at exit 16.

Police say the trooper was not injured but one of the other drivers was. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

Drivers should expect delays and reduce speed when approaching the area.

