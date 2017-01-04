Part of Route 8 closed in Derby after cruiser involved crash

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Route 8 is closed in Derby after a state police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

State police say the right lane of Route 8 southbound is closed after a three car accident, involving a state police cruiser, happened at exit 16.

Police say the trooper was not injured but one of the other drivers was. Their condition is unknown at this time.

#CTtraffic: Rte 8 sb x16 Derby possible right lane closure for CSP cruiser-involved crash. Minor injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2017

There is no word on the cause of the crash or when the highway is expected to fully reopen.

Accident, left lane blocked in #Derby on Rt 8 SB approaching Exit 16 Pershing Dr, stopped traffic back to Exit 22 Bank St, delay of 56 mins — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) January 4, 2017

Drivers should expect delays and reduce speed when approaching the area.