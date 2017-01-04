PD: Toddler struck by vehicle in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say a toddler has been struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

New Haven Police tell News 8 that a 2-and-a-half year old was struck by a vehicle in the Broadway area near the Shops at Yale. The child was originally reported to be an infant. The area is blocked off to traffic.

Police say a woman was pushing a stroller near Goffe Street and Dixwell Avenue when a car struck the stroller. The woman pushing the stroller was not injured. The child was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care unit with injuries. The extent of injury is unknown.

The driver stayed on scene.

