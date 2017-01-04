Pedestrian struck by car in West Haven

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)
(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was struck by a car in West Haven Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene investigating after an unidentified man was hit by a car along Forest Road, near David Street, around 6:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

The driver remained on the scene and the car sustained damage to the front and windshield.

(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)
(WTNH/ Brian Spyros)

There is a school bus also on the scene but it appears to not be involved in the accident.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

