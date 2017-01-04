Pedestrian struck by car in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was struck by a car in West Haven Wednesday morning.
Police are on the scene investigating after an unidentified man was hit by a car along Forest Road, near David Street, around 6:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.
#BREAKING: Pedestrian hit by car along Forest Rd in #WestHaven. Condition of victim unknown. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/IFHy6WB9f2
— Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) January 4, 2017
The driver remained on the scene and the car sustained damage to the front and windshield.
There is a school bus also on the scene but it appears to not be involved in the accident.
