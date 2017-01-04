Pizza Scissors and Other Gadgets to Make Your Life Easier in 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you want to make 2017 your best year yet? Well there are a few gadgets that might make your life easier in 2017. CT Style reporter Meghan Yost joined Ryan Kristafer and Laura Hutchinson for a game of “love it or hate it,” to chat about the following products:

ANGRY MAMA: Nobody likes a dirty microwave but Angry Mama is on the job! Fill her with a mix of vinegar and water and pop her in the microwave for seven minutes. The steam loosens up all the stuck-on grime so it can be easily wiped away.

Nobody likes a dirty microwave but Angry Mama is on the job! Fill her with a mix of vinegar and water and pop her in the microwave for seven minutes. The steam loosens up all the stuck-on grime so it can be easily wiped away. PIZZA SCISSORS: Americans eat about 100 acres of pizza a day or 350 slices per second. But why slice all that delicious crusty gooeyness when you can cut it? Kitchen Maestro’s Pizza Scissors also help you to cut the perfect sized slice every time.

Americans eat about 100 acres of pizza a day or 350 slices per second. But why slice all that delicious crusty gooeyness when you can cut it? Kitchen Maestro’s Pizza Scissors also help you to cut the perfect sized slice every time. PYRO MINI FIRESHOOTER: This gadget will help you be the life of the party (or the next greatest magician). With the Pyro Mini Fireshooter, you can shoot balls of fire from your bare hands and amaze all your friends. Just note, the fireshooter is only meant for those 18 and older.

This gadget will help you be the life of the party (or the next greatest magician). With the Pyro Mini Fireshooter, you can shoot balls of fire from your bare hands and amaze all your friends. Just note, the fireshooter is only meant for those 18 and older. OSTRICH PILLOW: Research shows napping can boost your learning, memory and productivity, and now you can nap anytime or anywhere with the Ostrich Pillow. Whether you’re at your desk, or hanging out at the airport, this will help you catch a few ZZZs in total darkness and comfort.

Research shows napping can boost your learning, memory and productivity, and now you can nap anytime or anywhere with the Ostrich Pillow. Whether you’re at your desk, or hanging out at the airport, this will help you catch a few ZZZs in total darkness and comfort. AQUA NOTES: Many people say they do their best thinking in the shower, but how do you keep track of all those good ideas? Aqua Notes is a waterproof pencil and pad of paper … You can even write underwater! A pad of 40 sheets costs $7 and they’re recyclable.

To find out which items Kristafer and Hutchinson “love” and which ones they “hate,” watch the video above.