Plans for North Haven train station rolling along



NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s about five years in the making but North Haven’s First Selectmen Michael Freda says plans for a commuter train station are officially in the design phase.

“We’re about 30 percent through the design phase. This project has unparalleled support here in town, from the DOT and we’re working to finalize this project which we think we can,” said Freda.

Freda says $5.9 million was allocated for the design phase. The exact cost of construction has yet to be determined.

If approved the station will be built on the corner of Devine and State Streets. Currently, the abandoned Humphrey Chemical building sits where the platform would be. Freda says the site has long been considered an eye sore and believes the current owners will allow the state to take it over.

“Cambrex has been very cooperative with us. They’ll be negotiating with the DOT and possibly a very friendly eminent domain will take place so the state would look to take the building over and do the remediation that may be needed there,” said Freda.

Currently, commuters from points north of New Haven typically use Union Station or West Haven as their boarding points when traveling to Fairfield County or New York. Freda say the North Haven location is ideal with commuter lots already there for parking. The hope is funding will be secured this year and ground will be broken in early 2018.

“The only possible snag could be the funding. I really think what is happening on the federal level and even at a state level, transportation is a huge issue. I’m very optimistic that this project will be completed,” said Freda.

Freda says if all goes well trains could be rolling in North Haven by the end of next year.