Police: Man shot by at least 1 trooper in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — State police say at least one trooper opened fire and wounded a man who was threatening to harm himself and refused orders to drop a gun in Burlington.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant says troopers responded to a residential area at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man threatening to harm himself.

Grant says troopers encountered a man with a gun, and at least one trooper fired at least one round at the man after he refused to drop the weapon.

Authorities say the man was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the man and the trooper or troopers who shot him have not been released.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

