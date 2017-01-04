Ridgefield Police Warn Neighbors After Rash of Stolen Cars and Car Break-Ins

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ridgefield police are warning neighbors after a report of a stolen car, and three separate reports of items stolen from cars. Those reports came in on January 4th. The thefts happened in the Peaceable Street area. Police say they’ve gotten thirteen reports of items being stolen from vehicles since last month. All of the vehicles targeted have been parked at residences and unlocked. Police are reminding everyone to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuables before exiting.

