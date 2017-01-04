Saving New Haven’s Tangible Treasures



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A walk down memory lane with a New Haven man who is the keeper of many treasures over hundreds of years that tell us about the history of the Elm City.

Robert Greenberg’s grandfather started the collection and now it has grown to thousands and thousands of items; a timeline of the city and all that was created and happened here.

Greenberg’s dream and passion is to find a place in the city where it can all be housed.

“I moved out of New York City to come back here to do this and I have been studying the museums in New York, the international community that goes to these museums, and I felt that New Haven’s history was as illustrious as any other history in America and as a matter of fact, New Haven helped build America,” said Greenberg. “This really isn’t an exhibit just about New Haven, it’s an exhibit about America.”

Greenberg has started a Gofundme site to get help to find just the right place to set up his museum.