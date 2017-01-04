Sen. Looney sworn in by his organ donor

senator martin looney

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two weeks ago, they were both lying in hospital beds after major surgery. Wednesday, from donor to recipient, the two old friends kicked-off another legislative session year.

“This is actually my first day out of the house besides medical visits,” said Senator Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven). “Great to be here.”

Senator Looney was sworn in Wednesday by his friend of 30 years, and more recently his kidney donor, New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer.

“To think about it, what that means for someone perfectly healthy like himself and yet subjects himself to major surgery to benefit someone else, that’s an extraordinary gift and extraordinary act of generosity,” said Senator Looney.

“He’s a dear friend,” said Judge Fischer. “Great guy. Wonderful public servant. I’m so gratified I could help out.”

Senator Looney expects to be back to a full schedule of legislative duties by February. He’s already drafted a bill to help out other organ donors, willing to make a life-saving sacrifice.

“A tax credit for organ donors, who may have ancillary expenses not covered by insurance connected with that,” said Senator Looney.

Senator Looney said about 20 states already provide tax credits for organ donors. Judge Fischer said he was the 52nd kidney donor of the year at Yale-New Haven. And he hopes his actions bring more awareness about the importance of being an organ donor.

