State Police continue searching for missing Sterling teen

By Published:
A search party meets before continuing their search for 18-year-old Todd Allen of Sterling (WTNH / Tina Detelj)
A search party meets before continuing their search for 18-year-old Todd Allen of Sterling (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are continuing their search for a Sterling teenager who went missing on December 26. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on the 26th, troopers responded to 42 Dixon Road as 18-year-old Todd Allen was reported missing. Allen was last seen at 12:30 p.m. when he left his house to go dirt biking on the local trails by the residence. He told his parents he would be back by 4 p.m. because his bike did not have a functioning headlight.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cell phone records show that the last time Todd used his phone was at 2:30 p.m. and placed his location in the general area of Margaret Henry Road in Killingly. Allen’s appearance is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 130 pounds. When he was last scene, he was wearing a camo hooded zip up sweatshirt and was carrying a black backpack.

Connecticut State Police is urging anyone who thinks that the may have information to contact Detective Tucker at Troop D (860) 779-4900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s