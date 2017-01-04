State Police continue searching for missing Sterling teen

Related Coverage Sterling community holds vigil for missing teen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are continuing their search for a Sterling teenager who went missing on December 26. At approximately 7:39 p.m. on the 26th, troopers responded to 42 Dixon Road as 18-year-old Todd Allen was reported missing. Allen was last seen at 12:30 p.m. when he left his house to go dirt biking on the local trails by the residence. He told his parents he would be back by 4 p.m. because his bike did not have a functioning headlight.

Anyone w/info is asked to contact Detective Tucker @ Troop D 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 w/any info to 274637. All calls remain confidential pic.twitter.com/aFC4acJJ7q — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cell phone records show that the last time Todd used his phone was at 2:30 p.m. and placed his location in the general area of Margaret Henry Road in Killingly. Allen’s appearance is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” and 130 pounds. When he was last scene, he was wearing a camo hooded zip up sweatshirt and was carrying a black backpack.

Connecticut State Police is urging anyone who thinks that the may have information to contact Detective Tucker at Troop D (860) 779-4900 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.