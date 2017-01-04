State runs out of free home radon testing kits

UPDATE: The DPH has announced they have run out of free home radon testing kits. Kits can be purchased at a low cost from the American Lung Association of New England. Call 1-800-LUNG-USA (1-800-586-4872) or visit lungne.org.

(WTNH) — To try to protect people in our state from lung disease, the Connecticut State Department of Public Health is offering free radon home testing kits during the month of January. Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

“It’s a colorless, odorless gas that’s radioactive,” says Patrick McCormack, Director of Health for the Uncas Health District.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that forms from the natural decay of uranium. It can be found in rock, soil and water.

‘It’s all about the geology,” says McCormack. “Really one home can have and the next home couldn’t. That’s why we say just because your neighbor had radon or didn’t have it it’s still important to test.”

Testing is the only way to know if you have radon in your home and it can save lives. The DPH Radon Program recommends that all Connecticut homes be tested for radon. The best time to test is during the winter months.

“The devices can vary but you would open them up and set them in the basement,” explains Don Morrison who owns Accu Systems for Radon and Water in Old Saybrook. He has been testing for and mitigating radon for more than 20 years. News 8 caught up with him while he installed a radon mitigation system in the basement of a Westbrook home.

“The gas normally comes up through the ground so that would be your highest concentration,” says Morrison.

Most people test for radon when they sell or buy a home but they should also do it if it hasn’t been done before.

“The EPA advises that four picoCuries per liter and above should be mitigated,” says Morrison. “You should try to strive for two.”

Even if you do have a mitigation system the EPA suggests that you retest for radon every two years. The systems also have indicators on them so you know it is working.

Connecticut residents can get their free radon test kit by completing an online form on the DPH Radon Program website. The free tests will be available through January while supplies last. Test kits can also be purchased from the American Lung Association of New England by calling 1-800-LUNG-USA or at your local hardware store.

Smokers exposed to radon also have a much higher risk of getting lung cancer. Radon problems in a home can be fixed by qualified radon mitigation contractors with costs usually ranging between $1,200 and $1,500. To learn more about radon and to obtain a list of qualified radon mitigation contractors, visit the DPH Radon Program website.