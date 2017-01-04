Study says more Americans should be taking cholesterol lowering drugs

(ABC News) – Statins, alongside exercise, eating right and quitting smoking – one of the known effective ways to reduce stroke risk.

They are the pills that millions of Americans take every day. And many medical experts say millions more should be taking them.

Now, new research suggests that fewer than half of Americans younger than 40 years old with bad cholesterol have gotten a prescription for statins.

Surprising since according to American Heart Association guidelines, anyone 21 or older with levels of bad LDL cholesterol, above 190, should be taking a statin.

Cleveland Clinic Researchers, using a large national registry of patient data, also found that overall, about one in three Americans with bad cholesterol do not get a statin prescription.

So if you think you may have high cholesterol, what should you do?

No matter your age, your best bet is to talk with your physician because regardless of recommendations, it always comes down to the conversation between doctor and patient to determine the best way to lower your cholesterol, if needed.

And that’s a pill that any of us should be able to swallow.