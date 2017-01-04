Suspect to appear in court for record Fentanyl bust in Derby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The suspect involved in a record Fentanyl bust here in our state will appear in court. A man from Arizona was arrested last month after his tractor trailer was pulled over on Route 34 in Derby.

47-year-old Erick Escalante will go before a judge at some point Wednesday. He’s facing some pretty serious charges, stemming from that traffic stop back on December 21st. That morning police pulled over a tractor trailer along Route 34 in Derby. After an investigation, that’s when officers found 55-pounds of Fentanyl in the truck’s cab. And just to put that into perspective. That amount has a street value of $1.5 million.

The DEA says this is one of the five largest Fentanyl busts in U.S. history. Escalante originally appeared in court the evening of his arrest. He was given a translator and a court-appointed lawyer.

Fentanyl has been in the news a lot lately, especially here in Connecticut where there’s been a huge spike in Fentanyl related deaths.

In fact, last June, two people died and more than a dozen overdosed on the same night here in New Haven after a batch of cocaine was sold, laced with Fentanyl. And our state is considered a gateway to New England for the drug.

The DEA says much of the Fentanyl comes from the drug cartels down in Mexico. Right now it’s unclear where Escalante got the Fentanyl or where he was heading when he was pulled over.

