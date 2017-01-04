Wendy’s wins Twitter beef, gets toasted by internet

(AP)– Wendy’s is winning kudos on social media for its amusing beef with a Twitter troll.

It started Monday when a Twitter user accused the fast food chain of lying about using “fresh, never frozen” beef for its hamburgers. After Wendy’s reiterated its fresh beef policy , the user asked if the company delivered it raw on a hot truck.

@NHride Sorry to hear you think that! But you’re wrong, we’ve only ever used fresh beef since we were founded in 1969. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

@Wendys so you deliver it raw on a hot truck? — Thuggy-D (@NHride) January 2, 2017

@NHride Where do you store cold things that aren’t frozen? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

Wendy’s rhetorically asked the user where cold things are stored that aren’t frozen. The user responded with a claim that McDonald’s served a better breakfast, to which Wendy’s said , “You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there.”

@NHride You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 2, 2017

A number of Twitter users are praising Wendy’s for the social media smack down, with some saying whoever runs the Wendy’s account deserves a raise.