Wendy’s wins Twitter beef, gets toasted by internet

Associated Press logo By Published:
Wendy's

(AP)– Wendy’s is winning kudos on social media for its amusing beef with a Twitter troll.

It started Monday when a Twitter user accused the fast food chain of lying about using “fresh, never frozen” beef for its hamburgers. After Wendy’s reiterated its fresh beef policy , the user asked if the company delivered it raw on a hot truck.

Wendy’s rhetorically asked the user where cold things are stored that aren’t frozen. The user responded with a claim that McDonald’s served a better breakfast, to which Wendy’s said , “You don’t have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there.”

A number of Twitter users are praising Wendy’s for the social media smack down, with some saying whoever runs the Wendy’s account deserves a raise.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s