West Haven police identify body found on Altschuler Pier

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police say that 55-year-old East Haven resident, Lisa Delucia, was found dead at Altschuler Pier on Tuesday morning.

The West Haven Police Department released these new details on Wednesday morning. Sergeant Tammaro indicated that the cause of death is not yet determined, but that the investigation is still ongoing.

On Tuesday morning, officers, paramedics, and firefighters arrived at the end of Altschuler Pier. They say they were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. for an unresponsive female on the beach, who police and paramedics quickly determined had died.

