Westport man charged with sexting Colorado teenager

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Wednesday morning, Westport police arrested a 47 year old man who they say had a “sexting” relationship with a juvenile in Colorado. Around 5:00 a.m. police executed a search warrant at a home at 175 Riverside Avenue, where they say they found more than 50 images of child pornography. They arrested Paul Jude Letersky, 47, on charges of Child Pornography, Enticing a Minor and Risk of Injury. Letersky is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on January 13th. Westport Police say the case is still under investigation.

Advertisement