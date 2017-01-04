What to buy in the month of January

Related Coverage The best time to buy things in 2017

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s a new year and if your resolution is to find deals, we’ve got your back. News 8 is stretching your dollar with what you should and should not buy in the month of January. This is really the best month for saving money because it’s the moment of truth. What did well and what didn’t during the holidays. And all the stuff that didn’t. Well, maybe it’s time to treat yourself to a gift. From New Years resolutions to holiday shopping not meeting expectations on certain items, this is a great month to save.

You will find deals this month on fitness equipment treadmills, bathroom scales and deals to sign up for memberships at gyms. If there’s ever a time to get those sign-up fees waved it’s now. UNH Marketing professor Ronald Kuntze says look for deals on anything that might’ve been a nice holiday gift.

“Certainly, high-end kitchen appliances, particularly coffee makers, blenders, the smaller items, January is the best time because so many were purchased in December for Christmas,” Kuntze said.

Also look for deals now on bedding. January is when retailers have “white sales.” Towels, sheets and bedding go on sale. Plan now if you think you’ll need new apparel next winter.

“The midpoint of winter, like January is always a good time to buy winter coats, whatever is left, people have typically already purchased those in November,” he added.

As we get later into the month of January, you’ll notice TVs start to get marked down. They’re prepping for anyone who wants something new for the Super Bowl. January is also known as the cheapest month for a getaway! There’s a lull in travel after the kids go back to school and the holidays are over and the industry cuts prices to get you packing your bags!

Now is also a good time to look at the guide of what to buy over the next year.