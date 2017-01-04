What’s Brewing: When Should You Take Down Holiday Decorations?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Is there a specific date that you should take your holiday decorations down by? How long after the New Year do people give up on their New Year resolutions and more today on What’s Brewing.

About 80% of people give up on their resolution by February.

We have some gym etiquette tips to help you during your workout.

It appears that people who swear more seem to be more honest.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Hollywood Horse-Drawn Carriages at Allegra Farm in East Haddam

