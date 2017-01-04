Yale to take over New Haven’s needle exchange services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of New Haven is passing off its needle exchange services.

The city formally stopping the program on December 31st.

So for now, the Yale School of Medicine’s community healthcare van will assume responsibility.

The program is designed to help drug users avoid contracting the human immunodeficiency virus.

Yale’s healthcare van also offers its clients drug use treatment and mental healthcare services.

The city of New Haven says its health department lacks the capacity to provide these critical services for clients.