7 hurt when car hits Houston bus stop

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say seven people have been hospitalized after a speeding car slammed into a Houston bus stop.

Five people who were hurt were in the car and the two others were waiting for a bus late Monday night. Police say the driver of the car lost control, hit the bus stop and then plowed into a nearby control box that operates traffic signals at the intersection in southwest Houston.

Police Lt. Larry Crowson says some of the people in the car and the two who were at the bus stop are in serious condition.

He says the driver of the car may have been speeding away from some kind of disturbance at a gas station.

Police are investigating.

