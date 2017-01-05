City offers flu shot clinics as confirmed influenza cases are on the rise

Four year old Jerrielys Blue is putting on her brave face and handling her flu shot like a pro. Today she is participating in the New Haven Health Department’s flu shot clinic along with many other preschoolers who need to get their mandated flu shot in order to return to school.

“I believe it’s important. If it’s gonna help my daughter out for her health then yes, she should have it,” said Joralys Jouet, Jerrielys’ mom.

As kids head back to school after their holiday breaks concerns about the flu are rising. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health so far there are 378 confirmed cases of the flu in the state. Fairfield County has the most with 113, then Hartford at 112 and New Haven at 97.

“Peak season for flu is going to be December through March in Connecticut. Get vaccinated, you want to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you’re sick,” said Deirdre Gruber, a Nurse Practitioner with the New Haven Health Department.

Health professionals say the best way to stop the flu from spreading is to take the necessary steps to prevent it in the first place. They stress it is not too late in the season to get your flu shot.

“Sometimes kids are pretty nervous. As you can see we’ve set up our waiting areas with coloring books and we have toys out for them to play and we kind of talk to the kids in order to alleviate their fear,” said Karlene Fraser Brown, Charge Nurse at the Clinic.

It’s not just the kids that need the shot. New Haven says they’ve administered hundreds of shots since October to people of all ages. They’re hoping more people will head the warnings and get vaccinated.