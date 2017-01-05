Cruisin’ Connecticut – 93-Year-Old Man Records Love Song “Muriel” with Surprise Ending

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Massive Productions in Rocky Hill. That’s where we spent the day in the recording studio with an artist who is putting his heart into a new melody.

He played the horns while serving in WWII, but today, 93-year-old Ed Vater is using his pipes to play a different tune. Vater explains his story.

I met this woman about a year ago or so, she’s tall, trim, her name was Muriel. She had the most beautiful smile of anyone I’ve ever saw, I woke up as I usually do during the night and I wrote them down, I wrote down these words.

Vater is a resident at Arbor Rose, part of Hartford Healthcare Senior Services. He asked the staff if he could record the song. Matt Berky of Massive Productions got a call about having Vater go into the sound booth:

He actually sang in key, which surprised me, so we were able to put some piano to it and really turn it into a song.

Vater explains what ensued after he recorded the song:

I tried to get a hold of her, because I know she goes to the New Britain senior center. But I left a note for them to please have her call me, but she hasn’t called me.

Come to find out. Muriel is spoken for. She has a boyfriend. Vater’s thoughts on that roadblock:

She said she has a fiancé, but they’re old, ya know.

Share this story, and let’s give Ed a chance to have lunch with Muriel… and her boyfriend Dave.

