Escaped fugitive caught by Mass. State Police

James Morales (Photo provided by Massachusetts State Police Twitter)
James Morales (Photo provided by Massachusetts State Police Twitter)

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WTNH) — James Morales, who escaped from a detention facility in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, has been caught by Massachusetts State Police.

Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday evening. He was in federal custody for stealing several firearms from the Worcester Army Reserve Armory in 2015. Massachusetts State Police say is always wanted for an alleged aggravated rape of a child.

Earlier Thursday, a man who police believed was Morales, tried to rob a bank in Cambridge, Mass.

Troopers were in the area after another attempted bank robbery in Somerville. When Troopers saw Morales, they say he ran, leading them on a foot chase for about two blocks. Morales was arrested after trying to jump a fence. Police say he will be booked in Medford.

