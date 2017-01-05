Escaped fugitive caught by Mass. State Police

Related Coverage Guards at prison where inmate escaped had mandatory overtime

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WTNH) — James Morales, who escaped from a detention facility in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve, has been caught by Massachusetts State Police.

Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday evening. He was in federal custody for stealing several firearms from the Worcester Army Reserve Armory in 2015. Massachusetts State Police say is always wanted for an alleged aggravated rape of a child.

Escapted fugitive JAMES WALTER MORALES is in custody. Arrested in Somerville minutes ago. Developing. We will update. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 5, 2017

Earlier Thursday, a man who police believed was Morales, tried to rob a bank in Cambridge, Mass.

Troopers were in the area after another attempted bank robbery in Somerville. When Troopers saw Morales, they say he ran, leading them on a foot chase for about two blocks. Morales was arrested after trying to jump a fence. Police say he will be booked in Medford.