Former Waterbury daycare worker arrested again on assault charge

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A worker at a former Waterbury day care facility is facing another set of charges related to harming a child in her care.

Adnelly Moipard, 60, of Naugatuck, was taken into custody Thursday. She is charged with assault, risk of injury to a minor, and cruelty to persons.

The warrant for Moipard’s arrest stemmed from an investigation into a complaint that Waterbury police received on November 04, 2016 about a 5-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted while at Kids Town Day Care Facility, located on Wolcott Street. An investigation was conducted, and it was determined that Moipard, who was working at the facility at the time, assaulted the boy.

Moipard was booked and processed at Waterbury Police Headquarters on Thursday. Her bond was set at $10,000.00. Moipard is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court later this week, according to Waterbury police.

Moipard was charged in October of 2016 with similar crimes after police investigated a complaint of a 3-year-old receiving a fractured arm while under Moipard’s care at the same day care facility.